SERIOUSLY IGNORANT NEWS: Nothing Worse Than A Lazy Theif

08/8/17- On this week’s Seriously Ignorant News a man in Marshall Town, IA stole a rare yellow Ford 4GT, spray painted it black and proceeded to ride around the same town as if no one would notice this rare car! In other news, a 59-year-old Asian woman racked up $3.7 million in debt and decided to run use plastic surgery to change her identity and still gets caught! New face but the same debt!

