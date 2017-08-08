Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Dubai World Cup

Source: Francois Nel / Getty

Janet Jackson has had alot on her plate in the past year, a new baby and divorce preceedings. So what keeps Janet motivated? Prayer, laughter, eating healthy and perfecting a fun show for fans! Jackson is resuming her world tour come September, the tour previously known as “Unbreakable” is now called “The State of the World.

” A name that’s “not about politics, It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.”

Must Read:
How To Snag A Mentor In Your Field
Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth & Being A Mommy

Janet Jackson , tour

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit…
 49 mins ago
08.08.17
Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans
 3 hours ago
08.08.17
ABC's 'The Bachelorette' - Season 13
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Picks Bryan!
 10 hours ago
08.08.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Cisco Heads To Cali To Establish…
 11 hours ago
08.08.17
Tamar Braxton: Usher’s Accuser Just Wants A Coochie…
 11 hours ago
08.08.17
Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth &…
 12 hours ago
08.08.17
Sheree Whitfield Denies Lockdown Love Affair Rumors
 13 hours ago
08.08.17
These Little Black Girls Dancing To ‘Formation’ Will…
 17 hours ago
08.08.17
Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At…
 19 hours ago
08.08.17
Should Women Propose To Men? Black Woman Proposes…
 19 hours ago
08.08.17
Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend…
 21 hours ago
08.08.17
Hot or Not: New Music Lalah Hathaway “I…
 22 hours ago
08.07.17
Watch: Baby Future Got Moves Like His Mama
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
NeNe Leakes Dispels Rumors Gregg Leakes Had A…
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos