Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans

Janet Jackson has had alot on her plate in the past year, a new baby and divorce preceedings. So what keeps Janet motivated? Prayer, laughter, eating healthy and perfecting a fun show for fans! Jackson is resuming her world tour come September, the tour previously known as “Unbreakable” is now called “The State of the World.”

” A name that’s “not about politics, It’s about people, the world, relationships and just love.”

Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month! pic.twitter.com/CUIrfbzJ1l — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) August 8, 2017

