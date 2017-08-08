Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth & Being A Mommy

Serena has conquered the tennis court. Now, she's excited for the strength that motherhood will bring her.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Wimbledon Champions Dinner - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty


Serena Williams revealed how she’s getting ready for labor and motherhood in her latest magazine feature.

Serena’s baby isn’t even here yet, and her little bun is already doing legendary things. First, Serena graced the cover of Vanity Fair with her baby bump, and now she’s racked up another maternity cover.

The tennis champ opened up to Stellar magazine about starting a family and how she believes being a mom will upgrade her life. “I think that giving birth will give me more strength… I feel like I’ll be ready for anything,” she shared.


Although she’s one of the world’s greatest athletes, Serena’s aware that labor will not be a breeze. She’s trying to prepare herself for anything that could happen, and she’s hoping that doing some research will help ease her fears. That approach may not be working, though.

“I don’t think watching birthing videos helps,” Serena confessed. “I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed.”

She continued, “That’s the scariest thing.”

Still no matter what happens in the delivery room, Serena believes that after giving birth “I feel like I will be ready for anything.”



RELATED STORIES:

Serena Williams Needed Pregnancy Advice And The Internet Came To The Rescuenk

Serena Williams Covers ‘Vanity Fair,’ Talks Pregnancy & How She Found Love

Is Serena Williams Having A Girl?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth & Being A Mommy

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit…
 49 mins ago
08.08.17
Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans
 3 hours ago
08.08.17
ABC's 'The Bachelorette' - Season 13
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Picks Bryan!
 10 hours ago
08.08.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Cisco Heads To Cali To Establish…
 11 hours ago
08.08.17
Tamar Braxton: Usher’s Accuser Just Wants A Coochie…
 11 hours ago
08.08.17
Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth &…
 12 hours ago
08.08.17
Sheree Whitfield Denies Lockdown Love Affair Rumors
 13 hours ago
08.08.17
These Little Black Girls Dancing To ‘Formation’ Will…
 17 hours ago
08.08.17
Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At…
 19 hours ago
08.08.17
Should Women Propose To Men? Black Woman Proposes…
 19 hours ago
08.08.17
Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend…
 21 hours ago
08.08.17
Hot or Not: New Music Lalah Hathaway “I…
 22 hours ago
08.07.17
Watch: Baby Future Got Moves Like His Mama
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
NeNe Leakes Dispels Rumors Gregg Leakes Had A…
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos