NYPD To Boycott Dunkin’ Donuts After Workers Refuse To Serve Officers

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

NYPD To Boycott Dunkin’ Donuts After Workers Refuse To Serve Officers

Police union heads called for a boycott of the chain after a Brooklyn store allegedly refused to serve two cops last week.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The New York Police are calling for a boycott of Dunkin’ Donuts after officers were allegedly refused service last week, the New York Post reports:

The police boycott of Dunkin’ Donuts is apparently heating up, as a sergeant was spotted Sunday walking into the 73rd Precinct station house with trays full of what appeared to be generic, corner-market brew. “No D&D in the 7-3,” he proudly announced.

The brew-haha began last Sunday when a worker at a Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin-Robbins at 1993 Atlantic Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant refused to scoop ice cream for two 73rd Precinct detectives — allegedly because they were cops.

Dunkin’ Donuts Brands issued a statement saying that the franchise owner had personally apologized for the incidnet, the report says.

A franchise owner recently came under fire after an unlicensed doctor, accused of killing a Harlem mom wanting butt injections, used a store as his waiting room, the New York Daily News reported.

SOURCE: New York PostNew York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

NYPD Cop Reportedly Shot Another Emotionally Disturbed Person Last Year

SMH! Man Pistol-Whips Dunkin Donuts Employee Over Wrong Coffee Order

National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

26 photos Launch gallery

National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

Continue reading National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

National March Against Police Violence in DC [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit…
 49 mins ago
08.08.17
Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans
 3 hours ago
08.08.17
ABC's 'The Bachelorette' - Season 13
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Picks Bryan!
 10 hours ago
08.08.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Cisco Heads To Cali To Establish…
 11 hours ago
08.08.17
Tamar Braxton: Usher’s Accuser Just Wants A Coochie…
 11 hours ago
08.08.17
Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth &…
 12 hours ago
08.08.17
Sheree Whitfield Denies Lockdown Love Affair Rumors
 13 hours ago
08.08.17
These Little Black Girls Dancing To ‘Formation’ Will…
 17 hours ago
08.08.17
Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At…
 19 hours ago
08.08.17
Should Women Propose To Men? Black Woman Proposes…
 19 hours ago
08.08.17
Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend…
 21 hours ago
08.08.17
Hot or Not: New Music Lalah Hathaway “I…
 22 hours ago
08.07.17
Watch: Baby Future Got Moves Like His Mama
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
NeNe Leakes Dispels Rumors Gregg Leakes Had A…
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos