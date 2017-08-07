Entertainment News
These Little Black Girls Dancing To ‘Formation’ Will Make Your Day

Foxy NC staff
When Formation comes on, there’s only one thing to do…duh, get in formation. These young ladies proved that no Beyonce choreography is too hard when they performed the hit at their family picnic.

The video has been making its way around social media and folks can’t get over how these girls a whipping, popping and breaking it down just like Bey.

How adorbs!

