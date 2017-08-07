Watch: Baby Future Got Moves Like His Mama

definitely has the juice.

The son of R&B singer Ciara and rapper Future got his 1,2 step on at this weekend at a wedding.

Ayeeeee 🔥🔥🔥 he lit #babyfuture #futurezahir A post shared by Future Zahir Wilburn (@_futurezahirwilburn) on Aug 6, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

The three-year-old spent the weekend with his dad and busted out a free-style dance moves of his own to the beat of “Knuck If You Buck.”

While Future enjoyed some time with his dad, his mom and her friends went viral after posting photos from Serena Williams’ 1950’s themed baby shower.

Whatever the case, it seems like talent runs all throughout this family.

