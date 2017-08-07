Entertainment News
Watch: Baby Future Got Moves Like His Mama

Go Future, Go Future!

Foxy NC staff
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


Future Zahir definitely has the juice.

The son of R&B singer Ciara and rapper Future got his 1,2 step on at this weekend at a wedding.

The three-year-old spent the weekend with his dad and busted out a free-style dance moves of his own to the beat of “Knuck If You Buck.”

While Future enjoyed some time with his dad, his mom and her friends went viral after posting photos from Serena Williams’ 1950’s themed baby shower.

Whatever the case, it seems like talent runs all throughout this family.

