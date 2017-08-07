Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend Reggie Youngblood Defends Her Honor

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

WE tv Hosts Premiere Party For The Third Season Of Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars

Source: Jerod Harris / Getty


Tami Roman’s boyfriend Reggie Youngblood has some choice words for all the men/ Internet trolls who disrespect Tami.

“To you dudes that feel like you got some disrespectful sh*t to say ’bout my lady, man; Hit me up, I’m in Houston,” he says in a short Instagram clip posted online. “If you from Houston we can meet up. We can discuss it, bro. Discuss that sh*t with me.”

He added, “Share your thoughts with me man. What kind of n*gga wanna bash a female, anyway? What kinda n*gga watch Basketball Wives anyways? I’m in the sh*t and don’t even watch it.”

Tami and Reggie’s relationship is one of the focal points on this season of Basketball Wives. Clearly Reggie is tired of Tami’s comment section on social media. It’s a haven for trolls. Either way, how noble of him to stand up for his woman.

RELATED STORIES:

‘Tea Talk’ Episode 7: Tami Roman EXCLUSIVE Sit Down

Clash Of The Titans: A History Of Tami Roman & Evelyn Lozada’s Beef

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend Reggie Youngblood Defends Her Honor

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit…
 49 mins ago
08.08.17
Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans
 3 hours ago
08.08.17
ABC's 'The Bachelorette' - Season 13
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Picks Bryan!
 10 hours ago
08.08.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Cisco Heads To Cali To Establish…
 11 hours ago
08.08.17
Tamar Braxton: Usher’s Accuser Just Wants A Coochie…
 11 hours ago
08.08.17
Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth &…
 12 hours ago
08.08.17
Sheree Whitfield Denies Lockdown Love Affair Rumors
 13 hours ago
08.08.17
These Little Black Girls Dancing To ‘Formation’ Will…
 17 hours ago
08.08.17
Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At…
 19 hours ago
08.08.17
Should Women Propose To Men? Black Woman Proposes…
 19 hours ago
08.08.17
Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend…
 21 hours ago
08.08.17
Hot or Not: New Music Lalah Hathaway “I…
 22 hours ago
08.07.17
Watch: Baby Future Got Moves Like His Mama
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
NeNe Leakes Dispels Rumors Gregg Leakes Had A…
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos