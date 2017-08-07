Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gabrielle Union Claps Back At 50 Cent Over Shady IG Comment

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Being Mary Jane LA Press Event

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty


Gabrielle Union had time today. The beloved actress clapped back at 50 Cent under his shady Instagram post.

Oop! #GabrielUnion and #50Cent 👀 #CelebrityClapbacks (View earlier post)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

50 Cent was seemingly shading Gabby’s show Being Mary Jane on BET, when she stepped in to set him straight about pitting artists against one another. 50, who doesn’t back down from any social media battle, bowed out, but only out of respect for Gabby’s husband Dwyane Wade.

50 handled Gabby’s sharp reply in his own way. He reposted her comment with the caption,

“You keep it up I’m a tell Dwyane, because I feel like your picking a fight with me. He ain’t gonna like this shit. LOL #50Centralbet”

This has been brewing for a while. In case you don’t remember, Dwyane Wade commented under another one of 50’s posts that directly referenced Being Mary Jane.

#DwyaneWade better stan for his bae!! #GabrielleUnion #BeingMaryJane

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Clearly 50 Cent respects people men.

RELATED STORIES:

Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union Under 50 Cent’s Slightly Shady IG Post

Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good, The Bad, And The WTF

Hublot & Haute Living Toast Art Basel with Private Dinner hosted by Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A Chocolate Sundae From Our Dreams

13 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A Chocolate Sundae From Our Dreams

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A Chocolate Sundae From Our Dreams

#CouplesWeLove: Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are A Chocolate Sundae From Our Dreams

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
9th Annual Roots Picnic
There Are Accusations That Woman In Usher Lawsuit…
 49 mins ago
08.08.17
Janet Jackson Has A Message For Fans
 3 hours ago
08.08.17
ABC's 'The Bachelorette' - Season 13
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Picks Bryan!
 10 hours ago
08.08.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Cisco Heads To Cali To Establish…
 11 hours ago
08.08.17
Tamar Braxton: Usher’s Accuser Just Wants A Coochie…
 11 hours ago
08.08.17
Serena Williams Is Excited For Child Birth &…
 12 hours ago
08.08.17
Sheree Whitfield Denies Lockdown Love Affair Rumors
 13 hours ago
08.08.17
These Little Black Girls Dancing To ‘Formation’ Will…
 17 hours ago
08.08.17
Red Carpet Rundown: See All The #BlackGirlMagic At…
 19 hours ago
08.08.17
Should Women Propose To Men? Black Woman Proposes…
 19 hours ago
08.08.17
Don’t Come For My Woman: Tami Roman’s Boyfriend…
 21 hours ago
08.08.17
Hot or Not: New Music Lalah Hathaway “I…
 22 hours ago
08.07.17
Watch: Baby Future Got Moves Like His Mama
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
NeNe Leakes Dispels Rumors Gregg Leakes Had A…
 23 hours ago
08.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos