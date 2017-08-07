Gabrielle Union Claps Back At 50 Cent Over Shady IG Comment

Gabrielle Union had time today. The beloved actress clapped back at 50 Cent under his shady Instagram post.
50 Cent was seemingly shading Gabby’s show Being Mary Jane on BET, when she stepped in to set him straight about pitting artists against one another. 50, who doesn’t back down from any social media battle, bowed out, but only out of respect for Gabby’s husband Dwyane Wade.
50 handled Gabby’s sharp reply in his own way. He reposted her comment with the caption,
“You keep it up I’m a tell Dwyane, because I feel like your picking a fight with me. He ain’t gonna like this shit. LOL #50Centralbet”
This has been brewing for a while. In case you don’t remember, Dwyane Wade commented under another one of 50’s posts that directly referenced Being Mary Jane.
Clearly 50 Cent respects
people men.
