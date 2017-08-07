Gabrielle Union Claps Back At 50 Cent Over Shady IG Comment

Oop! #GabrielUnion and #50Cent 👀 #CelebrityClapbacks (View earlier post) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Gabrielle Union had time today. The beloved actress clapped back at 50 Cent under his shady Instagram post.

50 Cent was seemingly shading Gabby’s show Being Mary Jane on BET, when she stepped in to set him straight about pitting artists against one another. 50, who doesn’t back down from any social media battle, bowed out, but only out of respect for Gabby’s husband Dwyane Wade.

50 handled Gabby’s sharp reply in his own way. He reposted her comment with the caption,

“You keep it up I’m a tell Dwyane, because I feel like your picking a fight with me. He ain’t gonna like this shit. LOL #50Centralbet”

You keep it up I'm a tell Dwyane, because I feel like your picking a fight with me. He ain't gonna like this shit. LOL #50Centralbet A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

This has been brewing for a while. In case you don’t remember, Dwyane Wade commented under another one of 50’s posts that directly referenced Being Mary Jane.

#DwyaneWade better stan for his bae!! #GabrielleUnion #BeingMaryJane A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Clearly 50 Cent respects people men.

RELATED STORIES:

Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union Under 50 Cent’s Slightly Shady IG Post

Gabrielle Union’s New Book Is About ‘The Good, The Bad, And The WTF