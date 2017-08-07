TJMS
Top Of The Morning: Here Comes Kevin Hart Attack!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


08/7/17- Tom was back in NY for another night of the Dave Chapelle Show at Radio City. Chapelle had special guests Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock. Jeff Ross was also there roasting people on stage as part of his act. He got one man on stage who happened to be short, dark and pretty fat! Jeff Ross called him Kevin Hart Attack! Arsenio Hall went on stage to give his set and said that he kept on making shout outs to Tom on stage the entire time!

