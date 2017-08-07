Top Of The Morning: Here Comes Kevin Hart Attack!

08/7/17- Tom was back in NY for another night of the Dave Chapelle Show at Radio City. Chapelle had special guests Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock. Jeff Ross was also there roasting people on stage as part of his act. He got one man on stage who happened to be short, dark and pretty fat! Jeff Ross called him Kevin Hart Attack! Arsenio Hall went on stage to give his set and said that he kept on making shout outs to Tom on stage the entire time!
The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME
20 photos Launch gallery
The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME
1. 20. Sinbad1 of 20
2. 19. Charlie MurphySource:Getty 2 of 20
3. 18. D.L. Hughley3 of 20
4. 17. Mike Epps4 of 20
5. 16. Kevin Hart5 of 20
6. 15. Katt Williams6 of 20
7. 14. Martin Lawrence7 of 20
8. 13. Flip Wilson8 of 20
9. 12. George Wallace9 of 20
10. 11. Carol Burnett10 of 20
11. 10. Dave Chapelle11 of 20
12. 9. Chris Rock12 of 20
13. 8. Moms Mabley13 of 20
14. 7. Bernie Mac14 of 20
15. 6. George Carlin15 of 20
16. 5. Redd Foxx16 of 20
17. 4. Paul Mooney17 of 20
18. 3. Bill Cosby18 of 20
19. 2. Eddie Murphy19 of 20
20. 1. Richard Pryor20 of 20
