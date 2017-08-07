Demetria McKinney On Being In The Top 10 Music Charts

Your browser does not support iframes.

Demetria McKinney has released her single Easy and is so happy about it. Tom asked her where her song was on the charts and she sang,”We are top ten baby!”

Kandi Burruss, from the show Real House Wives Of Atlanta, produced this single. Demetria says, “I’ve known Kandi a little before House Wives Of Atlanta. She’s always been the same person.” Arsenio asked Demetria if she learns more about music or sex toys from Kandi and she replied, “Yah know, it depends on the mood.”

Demetria will play Whitney Houston in the TV One’s biopic of Bobbi Christina is very excited for the opportunity.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors 20 photos Launch gallery Singers & Rappers Turned Actors 1. Alicia Keys was smokin' hot in the 2006 movie 'Smokin' Aces' and 'Empire'. Source:AP 1 of 20 2. jJill Scott made her acting debut in the fourth season of 'Girlfriends' Source:Instagram 2 of 20 3. 50 Cent lost up to 54 pounds in order to accurately portray his emaciated character in the film All Things Fall Apart. Source:Instagram 3 of 20 4. Snoop Dogg has become an enduring fixture on the big screen as well as the small screen, 4 of 20 5. Mos Def starred in Monster’s Ball, 16 Blocks, The Italian Job,The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Be Kind Rewind and more. 5 of 20 6. LL Cool J has been in several movies and co-stars on a popular television series NCIS Los Angeles. 6 of 20 7. T.I. had a supporting role in American Gangster and was one of the lead characters in Takers. 7 of 20 8. DMX has parlayed his rough, rugged, and raw presence in to several movies. 8 of 20 9. Common 9 of 20 10. Andre 3000 has made numerous guest appearances on television. He scored the lead role in the Jimi Hendrix biopic. 10 of 20 11. Lenny Kravitz and one of the sexiest men alive, made his debut in Precious. 11 of 20 12. Ludacris was in 2 Fast 2 Furious but got rave reviews for 'Crash' 12 of 20 13. Eminem turned to acting in the movie 8 Mile which was loosely based on his life. 13 of 20 14. Whitney sissled on the silver screen in 'The Bodyguard' 14 of 20 15. Ice-T found success in Law and Order SVU as Detective Tutuola 15 of 20 16. Beyonce made her acting debut in MTV's 'Hip Hopera: Carmen' Source:AP 16 of 20 17. We watched Will Smith grow up on 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Source:AP 17 of 20 18. Jennifer Hudson got an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls in her very first role. Source:PR 18 of 20 19. Ice Cube hit it big with his first major motion picture role in Boyz n the Hood. Source:PR 19 of 20 20. Queen Latifah made her venture into acting with a role in 'Jungle Fever' Source:PR 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Singers & Rappers Turned Actors Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!