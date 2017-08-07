TJMS
Home > TJMS

LIttle Known Black History Fact: Barry Bonds

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Barry Bonds is regarded as one of the best baseball players of the modern era but remains one of its most polarizing figures as well. The San Francisco Giants slugger broke Hank Aaron’s career home run record on this day in 2007.

Bonds, a regarded “five-tool” player and left fielder for the Giants, hit the record-breaking ball off Washington Nationals pitcher and current analyst Mike Bacsik during a contest at AT&T Park. The moment was highly anticipated among baseball fans, but carried a shadow of shame of what the game had become.

Major League Baseball was embroiled at the time in a series of ongoing scandals involving BALCO and widespread use of performance-enhancing drugs. Coupled with the curious uptick in home runs from other sluggers such as Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, Bonds’ historic moment has been diminished by speculation.

Despite the record, 2007 would mark the end of Bonds’ career after teams seemingly decided not to deal with the infamously surly and standoffish player. Further, Bonds was at the center of a controversial perjury case involving his appearance during a grand jury summons in 2003 which landed him a conviction of obstruction of justice in 2011. In 2015, the conviction was overturned in Bonds’ favor after years of legal wrangling.

Bonds did return to baseball and currently serves as an assistant to the Giants’ CEO. He has not been named to any of the Baseball Hall of Fame ballots in his first five years of eligibility nor has his number been retired by the Giants or his first team, the Pittsburgh Pirates.

PHOTO: AP

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!


The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 


 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Insecure’ Recap: Molly Is Unbothered While On A…
 8 hours ago
08.07.17
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Gets A Darth Vader-Style Revelation
 8 hours ago
08.07.17
Serena Williams Celebrates ’50s-Themed Baby Shower With Star-Studded…
 22 hours ago
08.07.17
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Two More Women And One Man Are Now…
 2 days ago
08.05.17
Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Did NeNe Leakes’ Husband Suffer A Stroke While…
 2 days ago
08.07.17
[REVIEW] ‘Step’ Is Every Black Girl’s Story
 3 days ago
08.07.17
Motown The Musical
If You Don’t Do Anything Else This Weekend,…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter: My Book Is About My…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Do You Think Radio Stations Should Still Be…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Rep. Maxine Waters
Auntie Maxine Waters Got Serenaded On ‘The View’…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
[REVIEW] ‘Kidnap’: Halle Berry Is The Black Action…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
BMM 2016
Photos