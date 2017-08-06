The Only Thing Maxine Waters Is Running For Is ‘The Impeachment Of Trump’

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

The Only Thing Maxine Waters Is Running For Is ‘The Impeachment Of Trump’

The 78-year-old she does not have her eye on the White House. Instead, her goal is kicking out the person who currently resides there.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Rep. Maxine Waters Holds Press Conference On Russian Ties To Trump Administration

Source: Aaron P. Bernstein / Getty


With eyes keenly set on the 2020 presidential election, there have been plenty of rumors about who in the Democratic party could run against President Trump. Names such as Kamala Harris Cory Booker and Deval Patrick have been thrown out as potential candidates—and so has our beloved California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

But on Friday’s episode of The View, the 78-year-old squashed those rumors, telling hosts that she does not have her eye on the White House. Instead, her goal is kicking out the person who currently resides there.

“That’s simply a rumor, everybody!” she told the show’s hosts.  “I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump!” 

As the audience cheered, host Joy Behar sang “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

Prior to her View appearance, she was also a guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe where she continued criticizing Trump, calling him the “most deplorable person” she’s ever met.

“I’ve long thought that there was a lot of smoke, even fire, and that everything that I have learned about this president, starting with the campaign itself, that people should have understood that there was something terribly wrong with him.”

“As a matter of fact, I have said over and over again, I think he’s the most deplorable person I’ve ever met in my life,” she added.

When asked by co-host Joe Scarborough if she believed that Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, could subdue the chaos that continues to plague the current administration, Ms. “Reclaiming my time” was like “Nah.”

“He is a flawed man with no real values and no real appreciation or understanding for government or public policy,” she said. “No, I have no hopes that anybody is going to be able to contain him or that he’s going to change.”

Since last year’s election, Waters, who is also the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, has not been one to hold her tongue about #45. While other Dems have been apprehensive to use the word “impeachment,” Waters was one of the first ones to call for it.

We see you Auntie and we’re here for your tenacity and courage!

RELATED NEWS:

‘Reclaiming My Time’ Rep. Maxine Waters Grills Steve Mnuchin [VIDEO]

Maxine Is Our Shero! ‘Reclaiming My Time’ Is The Mantra We Always Needed

Rep. Maxine Waters Calls Trump Administration ‘Abnormal’

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

16 photos Launch gallery

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

Continue reading How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

How Rihanna Is More Presidential Than Donald Trump

In between Rihanna being a global superstar singer, creating multiple successful shoe lines with both Puma and Manolo Blahnik, in addition to partnering with Chopard, she's now playing the role of Madame President. The beauty was spotted with French President Macron, discussing education. She was also seen with France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron. See all the times that Rihanna was more Presidential than Trump.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Insecure’ Recap: Molly Is Unbothered While On A…
 8 hours ago
08.07.17
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Gets A Darth Vader-Style Revelation
 8 hours ago
08.07.17
Serena Williams Celebrates ’50s-Themed Baby Shower With Star-Studded…
 22 hours ago
08.07.17
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Two More Women And One Man Are Now…
 2 days ago
08.05.17
Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Did NeNe Leakes’ Husband Suffer A Stroke While…
 2 days ago
08.07.17
[REVIEW] ‘Step’ Is Every Black Girl’s Story
 3 days ago
08.07.17
Motown The Musical
If You Don’t Do Anything Else This Weekend,…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter: My Book Is About My…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Do You Think Radio Stations Should Still Be…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Rep. Maxine Waters
Auntie Maxine Waters Got Serenaded On ‘The View’…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
[REVIEW] ‘Kidnap’: Halle Berry Is The Black Action…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
BMM 2016
Photos