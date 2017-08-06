The Only Thing Maxine Waters Is Running For Is ‘The Impeachment Of Trump’

,

With eyes keenly set on the 2020 presidential electionthere have been plenty of rumors about who in the Democratic party could run against. Names such asandhave been thrown out as potential candidates—and so has our beloved California Congresswoman Maxine Waters

But on Friday’s episode of The View, the 78-year-old squashed those rumors, telling hosts that she does not have her eye on the White House. Instead, her goal is kicking out the person who currently resides there.

WATCH: Will Rep. @MaxineWaters run for president in 2020? "I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump!" pic.twitter.com/cUdhiU6Aqz — The View (@TheView) August 4, 2017

“That’s simply a rumor, everybody!” she told the show’s hosts. “I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump!”

As the audience cheered, host Joy Behar sang “Lock him up! Lock him up!”

Prior to her View appearance, she was also a guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe where she continued criticizing Trump, calling him the “most deplorable person” she’s ever met.

“I’ve long thought that there was a lot of smoke, even fire, and that everything that I have learned about this president, starting with the campaign itself, that people should have understood that there was something terribly wrong with him.”

“As a matter of fact, I have said over and over again, I think he’s the most deplorable person I’ve ever met in my life,” she added.

When asked by co-host Joe Scarborough if she believed that Trump’s new chief of staff, John Kelly, could subdue the chaos that continues to plague the current administration, Ms. “Reclaiming my time” was like “Nah.”

“He is a flawed man with no real values and no real appreciation or understanding for government or public policy,” she said. “No, I have no hopes that anybody is going to be able to contain him or that he’s going to change.”

Since last year’s election, Waters, who is also the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, has not been one to hold her tongue about #45. While other Dems have been apprehensive to use the word “impeachment,” Waters was one of the first ones to call for it.

We see you Auntie and we’re here for your tenacity and courage!

