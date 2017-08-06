Older Couple Whose Engagement Photos Went Viral, Recently Jumped The Broom

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Older Couple Whose Engagement Photos Went Viral, Recently Jumped The Broom

Murphy Wilson, 70, and his beautiful bride Lucinda Wilson, 67, got married on July 29th at the place where they first met last year.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

An Alabama couple whose engagement photos went viral last month, recently jumped the broom! 

Murphy Wilson, 70, and his beautiful bride Lucinda Wilson, 67, got married on July 29th at the place where they first met last year—the First Seventh-day Adventist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. And naturally, their big day was captured by their beloved photographer, Gianna Snell

 

“When I saw her coming down the aisle, I took everything in me to hold it together. She looked so beautiful!” – Murphy Wilson

 

“Murphy and Lucinda had theeee longest wedding kiss ever!! Then they followed it up with another one right before the pastor announced them husband and wife! The pastor wasn’t ready at all! Lol!”

 

“The groom was so smitten with his bride as she walked down the aisle that he just stood there…frozen…lol! The pastor had to nudge him and tell him, “Go get her!” The sanctuary erupted with laughter as he hurried over to her! ”

 

“The bride trying to get a glimpse of her man through the side door.”

The bride trying to get a glimpse of her man through the side door. #murphyandlucinda #giannasnellphotography

A post shared by Gianna Snell Photography (@gianna_snell_photography) on

 

As we previously reported, the two started dating in April of this year. Murphy, who is a widower, popped the question to Lucinda a month later.

“I just know, I knew she was a Godsend,” he said of his new love. “She is who I need. She gave me my balance back.”

In a blog post by Gianna Snell, Lucinda said: “I know this is from the Lord, because I prayed for him. I had been asking God to send me someone, and Murphy is everything I’ve ever wanted in a man.”

These two prove that you can find real love at any age.

Congrats you two!

RELATED NEWS:

#BlackLove: Older Couple’s Engagement Photo Goes Viral

AM BUZZ: Serena Shares Engagement Ring Photo; Mariah Carey Biopic In The Works

#BlackLove: Newly Engaged Couple Mimics Barack And Michelle Obama In Photo Shoot

Celebrity Engagements We Didn’t See Coming

13 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Engagements We Didn’t See Coming

Continue reading Celebrity Engagements We Didn’t See Coming

Celebrity Engagements We Didn’t See Coming

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Insecure’ Recap: Molly Is Unbothered While On A…
 8 hours ago
08.07.17
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Gets A Darth Vader-Style Revelation
 8 hours ago
08.07.17
Serena Williams Celebrates ’50s-Themed Baby Shower With Star-Studded…
 22 hours ago
08.07.17
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Two More Women And One Man Are Now…
 2 days ago
08.05.17
Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Did NeNe Leakes’ Husband Suffer A Stroke While…
 2 days ago
08.07.17
[REVIEW] ‘Step’ Is Every Black Girl’s Story
 3 days ago
08.07.17
Motown The Musical
If You Don’t Do Anything Else This Weekend,…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter: My Book Is About My…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Do You Think Radio Stations Should Still Be…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Rep. Maxine Waters
Auntie Maxine Waters Got Serenaded On ‘The View’…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
[REVIEW] ‘Kidnap’: Halle Berry Is The Black Action…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
BMM 2016
Photos