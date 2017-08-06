Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

FBI: Explosive Detonated At Minnesota Mosque

Thankfully, no one at the Bloomington Islamic center was injured, only a few rooms were damaged.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment
US-FBI-PRACTICE

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

The FBI was currently searching for suspects after a suburban Minneapolis mosque was bombed on Saturday during morning prayers. Thankfully, no one was injured, only a few rooms were damaged.

According to the Star Tribune, the blast was reported at 5:05 a.m. as about a dozen people gathered in a room nearby for morning prayers and jolted awake many residents of the neighborhood. When  police arrived to the Bloomington, Minnesota Islamic center, they found smoke and fire damage to the building, said Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts.

The FBI quickly joined local police in the investigation along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.  So far, the FBI has collected parts of the explosive and are analyzing video and cell-phone data from the scene. Yet, no suspects in the attack have been identified, nor have any motives.

The newspaper also noted that the center had occasionally received threats, but it has never been attacked priorHowever, congregants of the mosque and members of the Muslim community believe that the bombing was definitely a hate crime.

Executive Director Mohamed Omar told KEYC News, “One of our congregation members came out immediately and he saw a truck fleeing from the parking lot, running at very high speed.”

Muslim-American Society Executive Director Asad Zaman added, “Hate is not ok. We need a better America. Targeting people because of their race, their ethnicity or their religion is absolutely UN-American.”

The Minnesota chapters of the Muslim American Society and the Council on American-Islamic Relations are each offering a $10,000 reward for any information which leads to an arrest and conviction for the crime, New York Magazine reported.

Not surprisingly, President Trump—who has pushed a travel ban on Muslim countries and the White House have yet to acknowledge the bombing.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

RELATED NEWS:

Finsbury Park Attack: Driver Plows Into Group Of Muslims By London Mosque

FBI Investigates ‘Intentional’ Fire At Coachella Mosque, Person Of Interest Detained

Here’s Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden

FASHION-ITALY-WOMEN-MAX MARA

Here's Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden

3 photos Launch gallery

Here's Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden

Continue reading Here’s Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden

Here's Every Breathtaking Editorial Featuring Muslim Model Halima Aden

Halima Aden is a Somali-American Muslim model whose rise to fame has been canapulted through her beauty and faith. The model made headlines last year, distinctly standing out on the New York and Milan runways during fashion week for wearing her hijab. Halima, represented by IMG Models Worldwide, has worked with Yeezy been interviewed by Iman for CR Fashion Book...and she's only nineteen. Check out these stunning editorial images of the beautiful model.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘Insecure’ Recap: Molly Is Unbothered While On A…
 8 hours ago
08.07.17
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Gets A Darth Vader-Style Revelation
 8 hours ago
08.07.17
Serena Williams Celebrates ’50s-Themed Baby Shower With Star-Studded…
 22 hours ago
08.07.17
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball
Two More Women And One Man Are Now…
 2 days ago
08.05.17
Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over Beyoncé’s Post-Twins Cleavage
 2 days ago
08.07.17
Did NeNe Leakes’ Husband Suffer A Stroke While…
 2 days ago
08.07.17
[REVIEW] ‘Step’ Is Every Black Girl’s Story
 3 days ago
08.07.17
Motown The Musical
If You Don’t Do Anything Else This Weekend,…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Jackie Christie’s Daughter: My Book Is About My…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall
Do You Think Radio Stations Should Still Be…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Rep. Maxine Waters
Auntie Maxine Waters Got Serenaded On ‘The View’…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
[REVIEW] ‘Kidnap’: Halle Berry Is The Black Action…
 3 days ago
08.07.17
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 3 days ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 days ago
08.04.17
BMM 2016
Photos