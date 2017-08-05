Did NeNe Leakes’ Husband Suffer A Stroke While Filming ‘RHOA’?

m some serious health issues

It appears that NeNe Leakes’ husbandis suffering fro

According to Radar Online, a production insider told the celebrity gossip site that Gregg “had what his doctors believe was a stroke” while filming the 10th season of the hit reality show Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“The RHOA cameras filmed the entire ordeal for the show — including his visit to the emergency room and the aftermath. Gregg’s health serves as a major storyline for Nene on season 10,” they said.

“Although he is expected to make a full recovery, Gregg has been ordered to bed rest due to his age, family history and heavy work load,” the insider added.

Leakes’ camp is denying that Gregg had a stroke, but did reveal that he is ailing.

In a statement, NeNe wrote: “My husband Gregg, as you guys know, he’s my everything. We have been together for 20 years. We’re dealing with a little bit of a health issue right now, but prayers are going up and fingers are crossed that he’s going to be just fine.”

Whatever Gregg is going through, we wish him a speedy recovery. Prayers up!

