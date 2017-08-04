TJMS
Fat Man’s Corner: The Diary Of Lavell’s Diets

08/4/17- Lavell talks about the many diets he tried out to lose weight. The snicker bar diet he said is satisfying but the taste was getting him! They are so delicious! He tried the low carb diet, which he thought by eating smaller pieces of cake it would help out but it’s not low carb. And finally, the eat late diet hoping his fat is sleeping so that he can get away with it. But fat doesn’t sleep!

