Huggy Lowdown: Suge Knight The Gluten Free Gangster

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/4/17- Today in Huggy’s count down he talks about Dallas Cowboys fans acting like they won the Superbowl after beating the Arizona Cardinals. Chris Christie gets mad at a fan at a Cubs game who had a few choice word for him. And Suge Knight the gluten free gangster got indicted. We sure can’t wait for his Lifetime movie! Listen to the rest of Huggy’s countdown!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: