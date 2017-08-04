TJMS
Home > TJMS

Laz Alonso On Playing John Conyers In The Film ‘Detroit’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Detroit opens nationwide today. When asked about the film Alonso said, “I think this film is perfect for the times. Unfortunately, it’s very appropriate for what’s been happening in the last 24 months.”

The Algiers Motel Incident is referred to as a rebellion instead of a riot. Alonso explains that, “riot gives us a criminal behavior mentality. A rebellion is when people stand up because they feel like their rights aren’t being heard.”

In the film, Laz plays congressman John Conyers and says, “It is eerie how much we look like each other.”

When asked if it’s difficult being at the front of the film, as John Conyers, but not there for the heat of the incident he said, “he did not actually participate in the Algiers Motel scene. He was behind the scenes talking with President Kennedy, trying to prevent it from happening in the city again.”

Sybil said she talks for a living and that she had no words walking out of the theatre. Truly a stirring movie worth seeing.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Fit & Sexy Celebrities!

56 photos Launch gallery

Fit & Sexy Celebrities!

Continue reading Fit & Sexy Celebrities!

Fit & Sexy Celebrities!


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 59 mins ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 hours ago
08.04.17
Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis…
 15 hours ago
08.04.17
Here’s The Secret To Making Dwayne Johnson Look…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
Idris Elba Drags Samuel Jackson For Attempting To…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
2015 French Open - Day Fourteen
When Your Name Is Serena Williams, This Is…
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
Baltimore Police Caught Once Again Planting Evidence In…
 24 hours ago
08.04.17
Sheree Whitfield Reportedly Scooped Up A Prison Bae
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Oprah Gets Real About Weight Loss: ‘I Can’t…
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged In The Brutal…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
BMM 2016
Photos