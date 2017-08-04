TJMS
Home > TJMS

Shanice Is Happy To Share Her Story On ‘Unsung’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


R&B singer Shanice is being featured on Unsung. “It covers my entire life up until now. There are clips from my first birthday in there to the births of my kids.”

A lot of her fans ask why did it take her so long to come back. Shanice says,”TV One has given me a platform to share my story. It’s been 25 years since ‘I Love Your Smile’ so I think it’s a good time to go back. I’m so glad we did our show because so many people loved it!”

Shanice has been married to her husband Flex for 17 years. Tom asked what’s the secrets and she replied, “I think the secret is lots of prayer and you got to be best friends. It’s not always going to be good, but you just have to stick it out and pray.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Shanice Is Happy To Share Her Story On ‘Unsung’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 59 mins ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 hours ago
08.04.17
Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis…
 15 hours ago
08.04.17
Here’s The Secret To Making Dwayne Johnson Look…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
Idris Elba Drags Samuel Jackson For Attempting To…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
2015 French Open - Day Fourteen
When Your Name Is Serena Williams, This Is…
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
Baltimore Police Caught Once Again Planting Evidence In…
 24 hours ago
08.04.17
Sheree Whitfield Reportedly Scooped Up A Prison Bae
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Oprah Gets Real About Weight Loss: ‘I Can’t…
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged In The Brutal…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
BMM 2016
Photos