#SayHerName: TeeTee Dangerfield Is The 16th Trans Woman Killed In U.S. This Year

#SayHerName: TeeTee Dangerfield Is The 16th Trans Woman Killed In U.S. This Year

The 32-year-old was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday in College Park, Georgia.

Foxy NC staff
TeeTee Dangerfield, a 32-year-old transgender woman, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in College Park, Georgia.

Dangerfield is the 16th known transgender person killed in the United States in 2017—13 were transgender women of color.

According to WXIA News, police found Dangerfield inside of her car in an apartment complex Sunday morning and she was later pronounced dead at Atlanta’s Grady Memorial Hospital.

The police told the Georgia Voice that they are not sure if her death was related to her gender identity.

“At this time we don’t have anything that’s telling us that, but we’re not ruling out any possible motive,” College Park Police Maj. Lance Patterson said.

Vaughn Alvarez, 30, a friend of Dangerfield’s, told INTO that she had an “infectious” energy that made her very popular. He also stressed that Dangerfield was active in their church.

“I loved to see her worship,” Alvarez said. “Because it was very authentic, it was very real. She really loved God with all her heart.”

Violence against trans women are not new or rare.

According to The National Center for Transgender Equality’s 2015 Transgender Survey Report, “46 percent of respondents were verbally harassed and 9 percent were physically attacked because of being transgender.” The report also found that 47 percent had been sexually assaulted.

And last year was one of the deadliest years for trans women: 27 were killed.

As we previously reported, news of Dangerfield’s death also comes days after the hashtag #BoycottBreakfastClub started trending in response to comedian Lil Duval joking about killing transgender women.

RIP TeeTee.

Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the deadliest year on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been seven murders and we’re only in the third month. Considering trans women’s risk of sexual violence, trans people’s economic vulnerability, and trans women’s often hostile interactions with police, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.

Photos