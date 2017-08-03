Facebook Makes Small Gains in Diversity

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Facebook Makes Small Gains in Diversity

While the social media giant has improved the gender diversity of its workforce, the company still struggles to match African American candidates to technical jobs.

Asha French, Contributor
Leave a comment

Though Facebook’s workforce has gotten more diverse, USA Today reports that critics still say the company has a long way to go. The social media giant released its diversity report on Wednesday, stating that they are “encouraged” that women now make up 35 percent of the workforce and hold 19 percent of the technical positions.

Last year, women were 33 percent of the workforce and held 17 percent of the technical jobs. Minority recruitment is still low, with African Americans at 3 percent of the workforce and Hispanics at 5 percent; while both figures represent 1 percent gains from last year, many don’t believe that Facebook is doing enough to match non-White to available positions.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a longtime advocate for diversity in Silicon Valley, is disappointed with Facebook’s latest numbers. 

“Facebook has one of the greatest platforms in the world,” he tells USA Todya. ‘The old argument that ‘we can’t find them’ must be discarded. My expectations of Facebook has been higher than this. They’ve done less than their best, and they must do better to assume the leadership which they are capable of.”

Facebook’s diversity chief, Maxine Williams, has not yet discarded those “old arguments,” claiming that too few minorities have the education or training for technical positions within the company. She denies claims made by Bloomberg earlier this year that the problem is with their hiring practices, as qualified candidates are vetoed by senior engineers who are predominantly white and male.

SOURCE: USA TODAY

 

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Facebook Makes Small Gains in Diversity

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 French Open - Day Fourteen
When Your Name Is Serena Williams, This Is…
 7 hours ago
08.03.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged In The Brutal…
 9 hours ago
08.03.17
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 10 hours ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 20 hours ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Popular iPhone Case Recalled For Chemical Burns
 1 day ago
08.03.17
A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
#NoConfederate: Will Packer And Aaron McGruder To Create…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Bobby V Says He Was Extorted After Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Legally Blind Woman Forced To Sit In Back…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
BMM 2016
Photos