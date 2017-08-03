The Wake Up: Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill, Rihanna Gives Scholarships To Girls In Malawi

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

The Wake Up: Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill, Rihanna Gives Scholarships To Girls In Malawi

Trump complains about Congress again, and RiRi is giving back in style.

CASSIUS
Leave a comment

BIG LIES

President Donald Trump has signed the Russia sanctions bill that was forced on him by Congress. Lawmakers have decided to limit the president’s ability to ease penalties on Russia. Trump made a statement saying that he feels the sanctions “encroach on his presidential authority, may hurt U.S. ability to work with allies and could have unintended consequences for American companies.” Bruh, you can barely handle your own grown ass kids from making a mess — take this L gracefully and go back to tweeting.

BIG NEWS

Badgal Rihanna is always out here for the kids — and demonstrated just that by giving scholarships and bicycles to girls in Malawi. The Harvard Humanitarian of the Year’s Clara Lionel Foundation has partnered with bike-sharing company ofo for a new initiative to support girls’ education in Malawi. The five-year partnership, “1 KM Action,” will give students scholarships and bikes to get to school safely.

SOURCE: Bloomberg, Refinery 29

SEE ALSO:

How Deep Are The Trump Administration’s Ties To Russia?

Rihanna Is Harvard University’s Humanitarian Of The Year

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 59 mins ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 hours ago
08.04.17
Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis…
 15 hours ago
08.04.17
Here’s The Secret To Making Dwayne Johnson Look…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
Idris Elba Drags Samuel Jackson For Attempting To…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
2015 French Open - Day Fourteen
When Your Name Is Serena Williams, This Is…
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
Baltimore Police Caught Once Again Planting Evidence In…
 24 hours ago
08.04.17
Sheree Whitfield Reportedly Scooped Up A Prison Bae
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Oprah Gets Real About Weight Loss: ‘I Can’t…
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged In The Brutal…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
BMM 2016
Photos