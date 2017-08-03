HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Idris Elba Is Looking Like Afternoon Tea In Gucci At The Dark Tower Premiere?

Hello Beautiful Staff

Idris Elba just gave us another reason to love him and the sexiness he brings to the screen.

Good Lord this man is so fine…and dressing him up in designer duds: hold on, we need a moment.has a new (and smart) celebrity partner in Idris Elba.The new partnership was in full fruition during the New York premier of his latest film, “The Dark Tower” in which he co-stars with

The British actor was dressed in a sexy-schoolboy ensemble thanks to Gucci; a crisp, white shirt that featured a red and black snake on the color, a pair of fitted khakis with a red stripe on each side, topped off with a stylish black blazer with gold trim.

His footgear included a pair of stylish “Brixton” loafers, also designed by Gucci, featuring the snake design that is on the collar of his white shirt.

It looks like Gucci and Idris make a great match for all the right reasons! What is your take on Idris’ school boy look?