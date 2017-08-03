Niecy Nash On Being A Sex Symbol In ‘Claws’

Niecy Nash plays Desna in the show Claws. Her character represents somewhat of a sex symbol. The TJMS crew asked how she felt about it. She said, “It’s kind of a strong word. I have never been asked to be sexy. Yall gonna wait till I’m forty damn seven to ask me!”
She explains that the industry can be polite but still want you to stay in your lane.” It took a long time for them to see me as I saw myself. Sometimes you have to reintroduce yourself to people for them to know you. I’m happy I’m getting to play someone who is so layered and complicated”.
Niecy is getting her name in the Hollywood Walk Of Fame very soon. There is, “something so powerful about the words you speak”. When she was 9 years old she went to the Hollywood Walk Of Fame with her dad and said, “I’m gonna get a star here one day.”
It’s Black Moms Matter Thursday and Niecy talked about not spoiling her kids by not giving them anything. She said, “I treat my kids like the dope man. When they want to something, fine. The first one is free. After that, you are on your own.”
