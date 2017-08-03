TJMS
Home > TJMS

Black Moms Matter: Spoiling Your Kids When You Live In L.A. With Niecy Nash

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


08/3/17- Raising kids as celebrities can be tough! Especially in a city like L.A. where all the magic of Hollywood goes down. So how do you keep them from getting spoiled? Niecy Nash doesn’t play with her kids. She said, “I canceled Christmas became they weren’t acting right. I video taped them when I told them I canceled it. They were acting up in school. They were talking back. They were not doing what they were told”. Kids better watch out!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Plastic Surgery Wish List: The Top 10 Most Wanted Celebrity Features

9 photos Launch gallery

Plastic Surgery Wish List: The Top 10 Most Wanted Celebrity Features

Continue reading Plastic Surgery Wish List: The Top 10 Most Wanted Celebrity Features

Plastic Surgery Wish List: The Top 10 Most Wanted Celebrity Features

According to plastic surgeons worldwide, these are the most requested celebrity features. Do you agree?


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Holds Year-End Press Conference At The White House
Happy Birthday, Barack Obama!
 59 mins ago
08.04.17
Kennedy Center Honors To Celebrate First Rapper LL…
 3 hours ago
08.04.17
Nessa Diab, Colin Kaepernick’s GF, Roasts Ray Lewis…
 15 hours ago
08.04.17
Here’s The Secret To Making Dwayne Johnson Look…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
Idris Elba Drags Samuel Jackson For Attempting To…
 20 hours ago
08.04.17
2015 French Open - Day Fourteen
When Your Name Is Serena Williams, This Is…
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
Baltimore Police Caught Once Again Planting Evidence In…
 24 hours ago
08.04.17
Sheree Whitfield Reportedly Scooped Up A Prison Bae
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Oprah Gets Real About Weight Loss: ‘I Can’t…
 1 day ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged In The Brutal…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
BMM 2016
Photos