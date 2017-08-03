Black Moms Matter: Spoiling Your Kids When You Live In L.A. With Niecy Nash

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/3/17- Raising kids as celebrities can be tough! Especially in a city like L.A. where all the magic of Hollywood goes down. So how do you keep them from getting spoiled? Niecy Nash doesn’t play with her kids. She said, “I canceled Christmas became they weren’t acting right. I video taped them when I told them I canceled it. They were acting up in school. They were talking back. They were not doing what they were told”. Kids better watch out!

