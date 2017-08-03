TJMS
Suge Knight Indicted For Making Death Threats Against Dir. F. Gary Gray

Eurpublisher, Eurweb.com
Suge Knight, the man who founded the now defunct, but history making, Death Row Records has got another legal problem to contend with.

Knight has been indicted by a Los Angeles County grand jury for making felony criminal threats against F. Gary Gray, the director of the hit film, “Straight Outta Compton.”

A copy of the Grand Jury indictment obtained by TMZ reads in part: “On or about August 8, 2014, Suge … threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray.”

Knight was said to be very unhappy with his portrayal in the movie and we hear he unadvisedly sent the threat by text.

Curiously, the indictment is dated February 7, but the currently locked-down Knight’s arraignment will actually take place Thursday, August 3 in Downtown Los Angeles at the county jail for men.

Knight is behind bars specifically because he was arrested on suspicion of murder for the fatal hit and run of a man named Terry Carter. That incident occurred near the set of a commercial being shot for the N.W.A biopic. Knight has a long list of legal problems.

On another note regarding Knight, he has been reportedly ill since his recent incarceration.

