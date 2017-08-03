Take Our Poll: Are You Unbuckled In The Back Seat?

Seat belts can save lives, but a new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety finds many people choose not to wear them when riding in the backseat.

The Institute surveyed about 12-hundred adults and found many don’t buckle up in the back seat. Some say they feel safer there. 72% say they all always use their safety belt in the back. That number drops to 57% when riding in cabs and ride hailing services like Uber and Lyft. The group least likely to report buckling up in the back are in the age group between 35 to 54 years-old. Only 66% of this group reported ‘always’ bucking up in the back seat compared to 73% of adults 18 to 34.

Many back-seat passengers operate under a false assumption that the backseat is safer than the front.

Take our Poll

Must Read:

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King Wants Y’all To Know Her Car Payments Are On Time

NAACP Issues Travel Warning In Wake Of Missouri’s ‘Jim Crow Bill’

HONOLULU’S TEXTING-WHILE-WALKING BAN MIGHT BE THE BEST IDEA WE’VE HEARD THIS WEEK

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: