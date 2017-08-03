TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: R. Kelly Has A Higher Approval Rating Than Trump

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


08/3/17- Donald Trump says if you’re coming to America you got to speak English! Interesting for a man who’s favorite word is grab! R. Kelly has a higher approval rate at a PTA meeting than Trump. He’s at a whopping 33% approval!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals

Continue reading Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals

Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 hour ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 11 hours ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 20 hours ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Popular iPhone Case Recalled For Chemical Burns
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
#NoConfederate: Will Packer And Aaron McGruder To Create…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Bobby V Says He Was Extorted After Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Legally Blind Woman Forced To Sit In Back…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 2 days ago
08.01.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos