Morning Minute: R. Kelly Has A Higher Approval Rating Than Trump

08/3/17- Donald Trump says if you’re coming to America you got to speak English! Interesting for a man who’s favorite word is grab! R. Kelly has a higher approval rate at a PTA meeting than Trump. He’s at a whopping 33% approval!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals
14 photos Launch gallery
Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals
1. Tyson BeckfordSource:Instagram 1 of 14
2. Iggy AzaelaSource:PR Photos 2 of 14
3. Montana Fishburne3 of 14
4. Kendra Wilkinson4 of 14
5. John Edwards5 of 14
6. Mimi Faust & Nikko Smith6 of 14
7. Kanye West7 of 14
8. Paris Hilton8 of 14
9. Jennifer Lopez9 of 14
10. Rob Lowe10 of 14
11. Colin Farrell11 of 14
12. Ray J & Kim12 of 14
13. Pam Anderson13 of 14
14. Eva Longoria & Tony Parker14 of 14
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours