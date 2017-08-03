Morning Minute: R. Kelly Has A Higher Approval Rating Than Trump

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/3/17- Donald Trump says if you’re coming to America you got to speak English! Interesting for a man who’s favorite word is grab! R. Kelly has a higher approval rate at a PTA meeting than Trump. He’s at a whopping 33% approval!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals 14 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals 1. Tyson Beckford Source:Instagram 1 of 14 2. Iggy Azaela Source:PR Photos 2 of 14 3. Montana Fishburne 3 of 14 4. Kendra Wilkinson 4 of 14 5. John Edwards 5 of 14 6. Mimi Faust & Nikko Smith 6 of 14 7. Kanye West 7 of 14 8. Paris Hilton 8 of 14 9. Jennifer Lopez 9 of 14 10. Rob Lowe 10 of 14 11. Colin Farrell 11 of 14 12. Ray J & Kim 12 of 14 13. Pam Anderson 13 of 14 14. Eva Longoria & Tony Parker 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!