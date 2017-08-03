Lifestyle
#InstaLove: Steph and Ayesha Curry Exchange Cute Anniversary Messages On Instagram

The Currys were the picture (and video) of devotion for the 6th wedding anniversary.

Steph and Ayesha Curry were ridiculously adorable for their anniversary as they posted sweet shout-outs to each other.

It’s been six years since Golden State Warrior baller Steph jumped the broom with his lady love. From the looks of their posts on Instagram commemorating the day, it seems he still only has eyes for Ayesha.

On Monday, Steph shared a video of a moment, writing, “My woman! My life!”


Ayesha posted a throwback to their wedding day in the backgroung of her Insta-tribute. The caption she shared offered a sweet glimpse of the past and a taste of the present

“I don’t know where the time has gone. It definitely feels like just yesterday, except we have two babies and lack of sleep to show for it! Not to mention a ton of bomb memories,” she wrote. “I love you so darn much that there’s not much I can say here because it won’t nearly amount to how I feel.”


Photos