Little Known Black History Facts: Simone Manuel

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Facts: Simone Manuel

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

While most 21-year-olds are celebrating the milestone by legally purchasing an adult beverage, U.S. Women’s Swim Team member Simone Manuel is polishing a new haul of gold medals. The Houston native joined her teammates in Budapest, Hungary for a world meet where she shattered the American record in the 100m event with what some are calling a stunning upset.

 

Manuel, who turned 21 on Wednesday (August 2), faced off against 100m world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden at the FINA World Swimming Championships. Much like Manuel’s stunning and historic 2016 Summer Olympics victory the Stanford University student eked out a win many thought would be improbable.

In the process, Manuel’s time of 52.27 beat Sjostrom by a mere four milliseconds. However, Manuel told NBC Sports that she always believes that she has a shot to win when she’s in the water. Along with the individual gold in the 100m, she won three other gold medals in relay events, and another bronze medal in an individual event.

Adding to the mystique and legacy of Manuel, she is currently the holder of five records at Stanford in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay and 800 free relay events.

Manuel also won four NCAA titles this year, and became the first woman to swim the 100-yard freestyle event under 46 seconds, which is also an American and NCAA record. She’s also never medaled in a 100m world event before July 28 when she defeated Sjostrom.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!


The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 


 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 hour ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 11 hours ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 20 hours ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Popular iPhone Case Recalled For Chemical Burns
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
#NoConfederate: Will Packer And Aaron McGruder To Create…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Bobby V Says He Was Extorted After Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Legally Blind Woman Forced To Sit In Back…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 2 days ago
08.01.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos