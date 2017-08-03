Little Known Black History Facts: Simone Manuel

D.L. Chandler

While most 21-year-olds are celebrating the milestone by legally purchasing an adult beverage, U.S. Women’s Swim Team member Simone Manuel is polishing a new haul of gold medals. The Houston native joined her teammates in Budapest, Hungary for a world meet where she shattered the American record in the 100m event with what some are calling a stunning upset.

All glory to God! So humbled and grateful to represent the USA doing what I love the most. Thanks for all the support! Budapest was a dream! pic.twitter.com/8znERF75dh — Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) July 30, 2017

Manuel, who turned 21 on Wednesday (August 2), faced off against 100m world-record holder Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden at the FINA World Swimming Championships. Much like Manuel’s stunning and historic 2016 Summer Olympics victory the Stanford University student eked out a win many thought would be improbable.

In the process, Manuel’s time of 52.27 beat Sjostrom by a mere four milliseconds. However, Manuel told NBC Sports that she always believes that she has a shot to win when she’s in the water. Along with the individual gold in the 100m, she won three other gold medals in relay events, and another bronze medal in an individual event.

Adding to the mystique and legacy of Manuel, she is currently the holder of five records at Stanford in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay and 800 free relay events.

Manuel also won four NCAA titles this year, and became the first woman to swim the 100-yard freestyle event under 46 seconds, which is also an American and NCAA record. She’s also never medaled in a 100m world event before July 28 when she defeated Sjostrom.

