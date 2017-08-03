‘Get Out:’ NAACP Warns People Of Color Against Travel In Missouri

The move comes after the state legislature passed the so-called "Jim Crow Bill."

In warning that could have been ripped straight from the film, Get Out, the NAACP on Wednesday issued  its first statewi–––de travel advisory to people of color, urging them to not go to Missouri, yes, the entire state.

The move comes after the state legislature in June passed Senate Bill 43, “which makes it more difficult for employees to prove their protected class, like race or gender, directly led to unlawful discrimination,” CNN reports.

The Missouri NAACP State Conference called the measure a “Jim Crow Bill,” and the warning was recognized nationally at the group’s annual convention last week.

It is the first travel advisory ever issued by the 108-year-old organization, at the state or national level, notes the news outlet.

Individuals traveling in the state are advised to travel with extreme CAUTION,” the advisory warns. “Race, gender and color based crimes have a long history in Missouri.”

SOURCE: CNN

