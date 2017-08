Morning Minute: Trump Acting Like Lamar Odom With Divorce Papers

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/2/17- Trump is acting like Lamar Odom with divorce papers because he hasn’t signed the Russian sanction bills. Trump advisor Rodger Stone called John McCain a piece of ish for voting against Trump care last week. R. Kelly is running a secret slave cult of young women.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: