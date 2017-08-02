The Wake Up: Christopher Wray Confirmed As FBI Director, Drake’s Dad Drops Video, 16th Transgender Woman Murdered In Atlanta

The Wake Up: Christopher Wray Confirmed As FBI Director, Drake’s Dad Drops Video, 16th Transgender Woman Murdered In Atlanta

The Senate confirmed Christopher Wray, a former senior Department of Justice official, as the new FBI Director on Tuesday.

BIG NEWS

Almost three months after the firing of James Comey, the Senate finally voted Tuesday to confirm Christopher Wray—a former senior Justice Department official with a reputation for having a “low-key demeanor”—as the next FBI director. “He told the committee that he won’t condone tampering with investigations, and that he would resign rather than be unduly influenced in any manner,” panel chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said. “Mr. Wray’s record of service, and his reputation, give us no reason to doubt him. He made no loyalty pledges then, and I expect him never to make such a pledge moving forward.” The vote was an overwhelming 92 to 5.

CYMI (like we did), Drake‘s dad finally released a music video for his debut single last week, and it’s really not half bad (Aubrey had to get it from somewhere, right?). Are you one of those folks who regularly complain about R&B just not being what it used to be? Then this one is for you. “Kinda Crazy”—which you may recall dropping last year—finds Champagne Grandpapi (good one, HuffPost) crooning about over a smooth and soulful backdrop. Record sales weren’t so hot for Graham last year, prompting him to cancel the release party he had originally planned for the video, but it doesn’t seem as if he’s giving up on music just yet. XXL, reports he also surprise-released his project on Tuesday. Watch “Kinda Crazy” below.

BIG FACTS

TeeTee Dangerfield, a 32-year-old trans woman, was reportedly found murdered outside an Atlanta apartment complex on Monday. According to Georgia Voice, the College Park Police Department said Dangerfield suffered multiple gunshot wounds near her vehicle. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, but ultimately died from her injuries, according to Major Lance Patterson. “Detectives are out there right now following up on leads that have been coming in since then,” Patterson said. As of press time, the motivation behind Dangerfield’s murder is unclear. She is the 16th transgender woman killed this year.

SOURCE: The Washington Post, The Huffington Post, XXL, Georgia Voice, Mic

