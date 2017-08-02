TJMS
Home > TJMS

Get Well Wednesday: Can A Hormone Prevent Miscarriage?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

WHAT IS PROGESTERONE?

Progesterone is a female hormone, naturally produced during the reproductive years. It stabilizes the lining of the uterus and is essential to achieving/maintaining pregnancy. 

WHAT IS THE SUCCESS RATE WITH PROGESTERONE?

In this study, women with recurrent pregnancy loss who received progesterone increased pregnancy success rates from 6% prior to 69% after treatment.

WHEN SHOULD WOMEN START TAKING IT AND DO THEY TAKE IT THE DURATION OF THE PREGNANCY?

Affected women began treatment mid-cycle, and continued through 10 weeks pregnancy.

WHAT STATISTICS ON BLACK WOMEN WERE FOUND FROM THE STUDY?

Only 2% of participants in this study were Black but there was no statistical difference in results based on ethnicity.

HOW IS PROGESTERONE PRESCRIBED – PILLS? SHOTS?

Progesterone was administered vaginally in this study. It can be in the form of a cream, pill, or capsule.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE COMMON CAUSES OF RECURRENT PREGNANCY LOSS?

Causes include anatomic, genetic, immunologic, infectious, autoimmune and endocrine factors leading to first trimester pregnancy loss.

SHOULD WOMEN START CONTACTING THEIR DOCTORS REQUESTING PROGESTERONE?

No, the women in the study underwent thorough infertility testing and were diagnosed with elevated levels of a chemical associated with pregnancy loss. Women seeking pregnancy should undergo routine pre-pregnancy health care. Those with infertility should be evaluated by a healthcare provider prior to pregnancy as well. Then, the doctor & patient will create an individualized plan for achieving pregnancy.

WHAT ARE THE SIDE AFFECTS TO PROGESTERONE?

Progesterone is a natural female hormone in reproductive age women. When given medically, it can increase symptoms of breast tenderness, weight gain/ fluid retention, depressed mood, and increased appetite.

Dr. Afriye Amerson is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. She’s a Reiki master and practices holistic healing as well as traditional Western medicine. 

TEXT YOUR QUESTIONS TO 646464 AND THE DOCTOR WILL ANSWER on Blackamericaweb.com!


Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Celebrity Moms Who've Struggled To Get Pregnant

13 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Moms Who've Struggled To Get Pregnant

Continue reading Celebrity Moms Who’ve Struggled To Get Pregnant

Celebrity Moms Who've Struggled To Get Pregnant


Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 hour ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 11 hours ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 20 hours ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Popular iPhone Case Recalled For Chemical Burns
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
#NoConfederate: Will Packer And Aaron McGruder To Create…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Bobby V Says He Was Extorted After Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Legally Blind Woman Forced To Sit In Back…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 2 days ago
08.01.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos