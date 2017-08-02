Get Well Wednesday: Can A Hormone Prevent Miscarriage?

WHAT IS PROGESTERONE?

Progesterone is a female hormone, naturally produced during the reproductive years. It stabilizes the lining of the uterus and is essential to achieving/maintaining pregnancy.

WHAT IS THE SUCCESS RATE WITH PROGESTERONE?

In this study, women with recurrent pregnancy loss who received progesterone increased pregnancy success rates from 6% prior to 69% after treatment.

WHEN SHOULD WOMEN START TAKING IT AND DO THEY TAKE IT THE DURATION OF THE PREGNANCY?

Affected women began treatment mid-cycle, and continued through 10 weeks pregnancy.

WHAT STATISTICS ON BLACK WOMEN WERE FOUND FROM THE STUDY?

Only 2% of participants in this study were Black but there was no statistical difference in results based on ethnicity.

HOW IS PROGESTERONE PRESCRIBED – PILLS? SHOTS?

Progesterone was administered vaginally in this study. It can be in the form of a cream, pill, or capsule.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE COMMON CAUSES OF RECURRENT PREGNANCY LOSS?

Causes include anatomic, genetic, immunologic, infectious, autoimmune and endocrine factors leading to first trimester pregnancy loss.

SHOULD WOMEN START CONTACTING THEIR DOCTORS REQUESTING PROGESTERONE?

No, the women in the study underwent thorough infertility testing and were diagnosed with elevated levels of a chemical associated with pregnancy loss. Women seeking pregnancy should undergo routine pre-pregnancy health care. Those with infertility should be evaluated by a healthcare provider prior to pregnancy as well. Then, the doctor & patient will create an individualized plan for achieving pregnancy.

WHAT ARE THE SIDE AFFECTS TO PROGESTERONE?

Progesterone is a natural female hormone in reproductive age women. When given medically, it can increase symptoms of breast tenderness, weight gain/ fluid retention, depressed mood, and increased appetite.

Dr. Afriye Amerson is a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist. She’s a Reiki master and practices holistic healing as well as traditional Western medicine.

