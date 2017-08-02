TJMS
Home > TJMS

Vin Baker On His Separation From God

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


NBA All Star and Olympic gold medalist Vin Baker talks about how he lost his money and career to drugs. His new book God And Starbucks explains his journey back.

The idea for this book came to Baker last year while he was working as a manager at Starbucks. Recently, he’s been doing work with the NBA as a broadcaster for his old team the Milwaukee Bucks.

When asked what made the fourth attempt at getting sober successful Vin said, “I just got really tired of being tired. I just let go and let God. I wanna get well I had run out of options. The last option was to get well for myself. The lowest point for me was really just the separation from God. I just had no God in me or I felt that God wasn’t near me.”

From this experience, Baker hopes to use his “platform to help other people in this position to not lose their way.”

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them

8 photos Launch gallery

The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them

Continue reading The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them

The Richest Players In The NBA & The Women Who Love Them


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 hour ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 11 hours ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 20 hours ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Popular iPhone Case Recalled For Chemical Burns
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
#NoConfederate: Will Packer And Aaron McGruder To Create…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Bobby V Says He Was Extorted After Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Legally Blind Woman Forced To Sit In Back…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 2 days ago
08.01.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos