Vin Baker On His Separation From God

Your browser does not support iframes.

NBA All Star and Olympic gold medalist Vin Baker talks about how he lost his money and career to drugs. His new book God And Starbucks explains his journey back.

The idea for this book came to Baker last year while he was working as a manager at Starbucks. Recently, he’s been doing work with the NBA as a broadcaster for his old team the Milwaukee Bucks.

When asked what made the fourth attempt at getting sober successful Vin said, “I just got really tired of being tired. I just let go and let God. I wanna get well I had run out of options. The last option was to get well for myself. The lowest point for me was really just the separation from God. I just had no God in me or I felt that God wasn’t near me.”

From this experience, Baker hopes to use his “platform to help other people in this position to not lose their way.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!