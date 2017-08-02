Celebrating Richard Williams Day

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dr. Frank Scott is the former American Tennis Association President & The American Tennis & Education Foundation Chair. ATA is the oldest African American Sporting Organization in the U.S. Scott joined the TJMS show to talk about Richard Williams Legacy.

Today at the 100th National Championships in Baltimore is Richard Williams Day. Williams will be inducted into the ATA Hall of Fame. He is the father of Venus and Serena Williams and has raised them in the world of tennis.

Scott says that Richard Williams is, “such a gentle giant among so many people.”

In the media, Williams doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves and is often talked bad about. His own girls don’t even credit him anymore. However, Williams’ doesn’t care about the recognition because he says, “I don’t want to be famous I just want to do something to help the children”.

Venus and Serena Take Wimbledon 7 photos Launch gallery Venus and Serena Take Wimbledon 1. 1. Venus and Serena Williams win the women's doubles final match at Wimbledon. (Photo: AP) 1 of 7 2. 2. Venus and Serena Williams win the women's doubles final match at Wimbledon. (Photo: AP) 2 of 7 3. 3. Serena Williams plays in the women's final match at 2012 Wimbledon. (Photo: AP) 3 of 7 4. 4. Serena Williams wins the women's final match at 2012 Wimbledon. (Photo: AP) 4 of 7 5. 5. Serena Williams wins the women's final match at 2012 Wimbledon. (Photo: AP) 5 of 7 6. 6. Serena Williams wins the women's final match at 2012 Wimbledon. (Photo: AP) 6 of 7 7. 7. Serena Williams wins the women's final match at 2012 Wimbledon. (Photo: AP) 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading Venus and Serena Take Wimbledon Venus and Serena Take Wimbledon

