TJMS
Home > TJMS

Celebrating Richard Williams Day

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Dr. Frank Scott is the former American Tennis Association President & The American Tennis & Education Foundation Chair. ATA is the oldest African American Sporting Organization in the U.S. Scott joined the TJMS show to talk about  Richard Williams Legacy.

Today at the 100th National Championships in Baltimore is Richard Williams Day. Williams will be inducted into the ATA Hall of Fame. He is the father of Venus and Serena Williams and has raised them in the world of tennis.

Scott says that Richard Williams is, “such a gentle giant among so many people.”

In the media, Williams doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves and is often talked bad about. His own girls don’t even credit him anymore. However, Williams’ doesn’t care about the recognition because he says, “I don’t want to be famous I just want to do something to help the children”.

 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Venus and Serena Take Wimbledon

7 photos Launch gallery

Venus and Serena Take Wimbledon

Continue reading Venus and Serena Take Wimbledon

Venus and Serena Take Wimbledon


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Boss Moves: Beyoncé Has Interest In Buying The…
 1 hour ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gifts Malawian School Girls With Scholarship And…
 11 hours ago
08.03.17
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star, Karen King…
 20 hours ago
08.03.17
Teen Choice Awards 2016 - Roaming Show
Kobe Bryant Acknowledges His New Waistline; Says “Gimme…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Popular Smart Phone Apps Of 2016
Popular iPhone Case Recalled For Chemical Burns
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
A Reboot of “Def Comedy Jam” Is On…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
Michael Jordan: LaVar Ball couldn’t beat me 1-on-1…
 1 day ago
08.02.17
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
#NoConfederate: Will Packer And Aaron McGruder To Create…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Bobby V Says He Was Extorted After Alleged…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Legally Blind Woman Forced To Sit In Back…
 2 days ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 2 days ago
08.01.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
R. Kelly Cancels Concert Dates, Reportedly Hires Crisis…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
BMM 2016
Photos