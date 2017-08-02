TJMS
Sharpton Says We Need To Fight Back Against No Affirmative Action

Foxy NC staff
The Department of Justice is saying they are now going to cut funds from the Civil Justice Department to fund getting rid of Affirmative Action at colleges and universities.

Now it’s all about discrimination “against” white students when Affirmative Action was made for minorities who have been discriminated against for years.

It’s for this reason especially that Rev. Al Sharpton says that they need 1000 ministers to show up in Washington DC on August 28, 2017, to stand up against the Trump administration. The Sharpton says, “we need to stand up and fight back”.

