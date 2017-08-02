Louisiana Assistant Police Chief Resigns After Racist Facebook Post

News One
Louisiana Assistant Police Chief Resigns After Racist Facebook Post

The Louisiana officer defended his racist post before feeling pressured to apologize.

Foxy NC staff
It’s impossible for White law enforcement officers to build trust in Black communities when they feel free to use the n-word in racially disparaging humor. Some officers just don’t get it.

Under pressure, the assistant chief of the Estherwood Police Department resigned after sharing a racist meme on Facebook, KADN-TV reports.

In the Louisiana officer’s meme, a mother holds the back of her baby daughter’s head under water in a bathtub. The sick punchline reads: “When your daughter’s first crush is little ni**er boy.”

Estherwood Police Chief Ernest Villejoin suspended his assistant, Wayne Welsh, saying that Welsh’s “statements don’t reflect Estherwood police,” the news outlet said.

Villejoin told KADN-TV that he and Welsh have been friends for years and was surprised by the post.

“When I found out about it, I couldn’t believe; I had to call him. I called him at work and asked him what the hell is going on,” the chief stated.

Welsh apologized and removed the offensive post—but only after defending it, KATC-TV reported.

He complained in a separate post about the “race card” and the “Facebook police.”

“It’s not against the law to share something on Facebook. It’s social media. Internet,” he posted, according to KATC-TV.

He failed to understand that it’s not OK for a law enforcement officer, especially a high-ranking one, to indulge in racism while enforcing the law in the community they denigrate.

SOURCE:  KADN-TV, KATC-TV

