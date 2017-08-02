TJMS
TJMS

Top Of The Morning: Lionel Richie Still Has The Same Hair From His First Album

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


08/2/17- Getting to do the show in real time is no joke for Bill! He’s up at 3 am but he does it for the love and the culture. Bill went to Lionel Richie’s Old School concert and gushed about how Lionel was the first light skin man he’d ever seen, aside from Tom back in the day. He said he got the same hair from his first album! Still looking good!

