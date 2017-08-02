TJMS
Bill Bellamy’s Beef: Lil Wayne Not So Easy On The Eyes

Foxy NC staff
08/2/2017- Lil Wayne’s a little man, so little that he needs help at the bar because he can’t see to order!. Tom went to the Dave Chapelle show at the Radio City Music Hall, where Lil Wayne was a guest and said he’s seen pictures of Lil Wayne but it’s nothing compared when you’re upfront and close! Bill said, “He’s rough on the eyes but he’s talented. He should only do night shows”

 

