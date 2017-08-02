Bill Bellamy’s Beef: Lil Wayne Not So Easy On The Eyes

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/2/2017- Lil Wayne’s a little man, so little that he needs help at the bar because he can’t see to order!. Tom went to the Dave Chapelle show at the Radio City Music Hall, where Lil Wayne was a guest and said he’s seen pictures of Lil Wayne but it’s nothing compared when you’re upfront and close! Bill said, “He’s rough on the eyes but he’s talented. He should only do night shows”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!