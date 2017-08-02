Ground Beef Recall In North Carolina

GBS is recalling approximately 5,000 pounds of ground beef products because of contamination. The Lenore, NC based company says there could be pieces of styrofoam packaging in the product. The recall involves 2 pound packages wrapped on black styrofoam trays and labeled certified Angus Beef Ground Chuck, 80 percent lean, 20 percent fat.The ground chuck beef items were produced on July 15, 2017.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

