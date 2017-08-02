Little Known Black History Fact: James Baldwin

D.L. Chandler

Few writers have managed to capture the experience of living as a Black person in America the way that the late James Baldwin did. The iconic novelist and essayist’s birthday is today, and we take a look back at his rich life and towering legacy.

Baldwin was born in Harlem in 1924, raised by his single mother for the first three years of his life. Baldwin’s mother married a Baptist minister. Baldwin had a tumultuous relationship with his stepfather but took solace in reading and writing. He was also inspired by Harlem Renaissance poet Countee Cullen.

Upon leaving high school, Baldwin, who had always been a gifted writer and student, became a freelance writer while performing odd jobs around the city. His work caught the attention of Native Son author Richard Wright, who began mentoring Baldwin and helped him secure the first of several grants that allowed him to focus on his craft and study abroad.

While in Europe, Baldwin discovered his connection to America as a Black man while also tackling the dichotomy of his sexuality. These themes would remain constant in Baldwin’s work up until his passing. In 1953, Baldwin unleashed his first major work, the novel Go Tell It On The Mountain, which was loosely based on his own life. In 1963, Baldwin published his essay collection The Fire Next Time which provided his take on the civil rights turmoil going on at the time.

Splitting time between France and the United States, Baldwin welcomed several Black musicians and celebrities at his home in Saint-Paul-de-Vence. Miles Davis, Nina Simone, Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier, Josephine Baker and other stars of the day often visited him. In the seventies, Baldwin created a musical project, The Hallelujah Chorus featuring Charles and other entertainers.

An alumnus of New York’s The New School, Baldwin was also friends with fellow alum, Marlon Brando.

Baldwin passed at the age of 63 in 1987 at his France home. Over two dozen published works featuring Baldwin’s writing are in existence. A documentary, I Am Not Your Negro, was released this year and based on Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript, Remember This House.

