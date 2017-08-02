Entertainment News
#BlackLove: Fantasia And Her Hubby Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

The singer and Kendall Taylor were recently in St. Lucia celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

Foxy NC staff
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


Fantasia and her husband of three years Kendall Taylor are definitely living it up this summer!

The American Idol winner and her love took a recent trip to St. Lucia and shared their pictures with fans on Instagram.

Date night:

Date

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

 

Skin glistening in all red:

The Mystique in her eyes…

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

 

The couple that plays together, stays together:

Where are you taking me now Mr. Taylor?"

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

 

Drunk in love:

I Do Love You ❤️ feeling fuzzy

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

 

The love of her life:

Mr. Taylor

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

 

The best view on Earth:

L🌹o v e

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

 

I see things so Differently

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

 

We love to see love! To many more anniversaries you two!

