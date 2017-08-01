Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming At Her Appearance

Enough is enough.

In a recent video, Xscape star Tiny went off on haters who were judging her appearance.

The songstress addressed criticism over her looks, particularly mean spirited comments labeling her a ‘pig.’

“Ya mama a pig, b*tch,” she begins in her loaded rant.

“I don’t know why ya’ll come over here with that pig sh*t, like Miss Piggy, hoe, she paid like a mothaf*cka, and she was the rich b*tch with all the jewelry….and she had the man,” she says, aimed at no one in particular.

“Spare me with the bulls*t. Half you hoes talking your nose bigger than mine.”

You can watch the full clip below:

#PressPlay #Tiny has a message for 'fans' 😩 #Thoughts? A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on Aug 1, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

