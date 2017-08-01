Entertainment News
Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming At Her Appearance

Tiny appears fed up with the constant criticism over her appearance in new video.

Foxy NC staff
'Bossip On WE' Atlanta Launch Celebration

Enough is enough.

In a recent video, Xscape star Tiny went off on haters who were judging her appearance.

The songstress addressed criticism over her looks, particularly mean spirited comments labeling her a ‘pig.’

“Ya mama a pig, b*tch,” she begins in her loaded rant.

“I don’t know why ya’ll come over here with that pig sh*t, like Miss Piggy, hoe, she paid like a mothaf*cka, and she was the rich b*tch with all the jewelry….and she had the man,” she says, aimed at no one in particular.

“Spare me with the bulls*t. Half you hoes talking your nose bigger than mine.”

You can watch the full clip below:

Photos