Tiny Has A Loaded Message For “Fans” Coming At Her Appearance

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty
Enough is enough.
In a recent video, Xscape star
went off on haters who were judging her appearance. Tiny
The songstress addressed criticism over her looks, particularly mean spirited comments labeling her a ‘pig.’
“Ya mama a pig, b*tch,” she begins in her loaded rant.
“I don’t know why ya’ll come over here with that pig sh*t, like Miss Piggy, hoe, she paid like a mothaf*cka, and she was the rich b*tch with all the jewelry….and she had the man,” she says, aimed at no one in particular.
“Spare me with the bulls*t. Half you hoes talking your nose bigger than mine.”
You can watch the full clip below:
