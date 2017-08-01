Bobby V Says He Was Extorted After Alleged Video Surfaces Of Him With A Transgendered Woman

HelloBeautiful Staff

R&B singeris refuting claims that he skipped out on the bill after an alleged tryst with a transgendered prostitute,reports.

Over the weekend a video appeared to show the singer running out of a hotel room, bottomless. The post went viral, with many claiming the singer was hiding after he was recognized by the person filming the video.

A representative for the singer says his client is being blackmailed, and denies any instance of prostitution. The rep also claims that Valentino was extorted after he was spotted.

“Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino; during the encounter, Valentino was victimized and threatened by acts of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video,” the rep said.

His rep has reported the extortion attempt to local police in the interest of his client, according to TMZ.

