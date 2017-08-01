TJMS
Top Of The Morning: Fat People Love Tank Tops In The Winter

baw intern
08/1/17- Everybody is wet in Florida. Emily came in and spit some knowledge on the people with her rain. Lavell said Tom left Miami and the state started crying! Sybil  was listening to the weather for California and the northern part of the state is in the 20’s. It made her think that very soon it will be winter. Lavell says he loves the winter because fat people can wear tank tops.

 

