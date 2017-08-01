Lifestyle
NY Woman Dies After Complications From Botched Plastic Surgery

Foxy NC staff
A New York woman is dead after a botched plastic surgery procedure went horribly wrong.

Latesha Bynum, a 31-year old Harlem woman, died after receiving home administered injections to her buttocks, WABC reports.

“She was loving, she was loving, anybody that was going through something, the families, she was there for them,” her brother told WABC.

According to the outlet, the procedure was completed on July 15 around 9:00 p.m. at a residence located in the downtown area of Manhattan. The mother of two called 911 two hours later after experiencing severe chest pains, WABC writes. Doctors placed the young woman on life support later that evening.

On Thursday, two weeks later, Bynum’s family took her off life support, just days before her 32nd birthday.

Bynum leaves behind two daughters, age 13 and 8. “Two beautiful daughters that were doing good, they miss their mom,” Bynum’s brother said.

The NYPD is conducting an investigation, while the Medical Examiner seeks to find out what exactly was used in the injections.

SOURCE: WABC

