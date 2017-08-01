Is 50 Cent Pulling The Plug On ‘Power?’

I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning . If the biggest show on your net work doesn't mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I'm taking my talents to south beach fuck this. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jul 31, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

went hard in the paint on Monday evening in an Instagram post that alleged the rapper may be cutting the lights on the hit show.

“I woke up feeling a little different about POWER this morning . If the biggest show on your net work doesn’t mean anything, what does your network mean STARZ? I’m taking my talents to south beach f–k this,” the rapper wrote.

50, who serves as the show’s executive producer, lashed out after Sunday night’s explosive episode which culminated in the death of two major character’s played by Anika Noni Rose and J.R. Ramirez.

Courtney Kemp, the show’s creator and executive producer told Entertainment Weekly that Starz would not allow for a two-part episode which would reveal a more in-depth storyline.

“I asked them for 12 episodes for season 4 and they would not do it. So because they would not do it, we had to make it one episode,” Kemp said.

This isn’t the first time 50 took to social media to express his grievances. Just last season, the rapper went off in an Instagram post over an episode that exposed his genitals, and later confessed his lashing out was just a ploy for more viewers.SOURCE:

