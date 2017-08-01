Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As New Series Regular

Nia Long Heads To 'NCIS: Los Angeles' As New Series Regular

Nia Long continues to be one of the busiest ladies in Hollywood.

Nia Long continues to prove that after 25+ years in the game, she is still very in demand in Hollywood. The beautiful and talented actress has just added another huge role to her already impressive resume, as she has just joined the cast of the long-running CBS hit NCIS: Los Angeles.

In 2017 alone, Nia Long has secured roles on both FOX’s Empire and Netflix’s Dear White People where she made a lasting impression in both roles that were a departure from what fans are used to seeing from her. Now, she’s taking her talents to the popular drama series NCIS: Los Angeles as a series regular. Shadow and Act has the full details about Nia’s new role and more.

Via Shadow and Act:

Nia Long has joined the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles’ in a major role. She’ll be a series regular, portraying Shay Mosely, the team’s new executive assistant director.

As a former Secret Service agent now working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Mosely is an experienced Washington insider who brings an east coast style and demeanor to the west coast team.

“The character was created specifically for Nia to capitalize on her strengths and personality, and we are excited about the new opportunities and dynamics she brings to the show. We couldn’t be happier to have her join our family,” said executive producer R. Scott Gemmill.

NCIS: Los Angeles also stars LL Cool J and Nia’s addition to the show will reunite the two former costars who were last seen onscreen together in the 1999 crime drama In Too Deep, which also starred Omar Epps.

 

