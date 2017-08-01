TJMS
FBI Looking Into The R.Kelly Incident

Foxy NC staff
Jim DeRogatis is a music journalist who has followed R. Kelly’s career including his lawsuits over the years since 2000. It’s come out that R.Kelly has held women captive in his houses. According to DeRogatis these women, “are being mentally and physically abused”.

DeRogatis continues to say that this incident and similar ones that R.Kelly has been involved with have a lot to do with the music industry enabling his actions by still allowing him to perform.

Two women who broke away from R. Kelly’s houses have called it a cult. Saying that they aren’t allowed to make contact with their friends and families unless R.Kelly has given them permission to do so.

At the end of the day “These are daughters, these are family people who are in desperate need and the police are not helping them.” says DeRogatis

R.Kelly has now hired a crisis team and cancelled all of his show dates because of falling ticket sales.

BMM 2016
Photos